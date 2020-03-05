ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Trading Down 7.5% on Disappointing Earnings

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.90, approximately 4,596,229 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,346,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIOP. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $540,186.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,843,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,558.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $113,249.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,215.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,401 shares of company stock worth $930,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.9% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 15,151,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 140,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $552.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

