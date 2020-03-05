Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $116.87, but opened at $113.11. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $115.83, with a volume of 7,265,558 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZM. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $825,029.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 300,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,997,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,596 shares of company stock worth $44,339,280.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

