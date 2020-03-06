1,014 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.67.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $472.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

