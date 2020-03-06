10,867 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $171.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $143.94 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.52.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

