1,111 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,476.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 335,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $62,846,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.35.

Shares of HD opened at $234.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.89. The company has a market capitalization of $262.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

