15,000 Shares in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Mohan S. Gyani acquired 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,535.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,685 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $8.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Shares of APPS opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a P/E ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. Digital Turbine Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

