16,000 Shares in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

