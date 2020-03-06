1,631 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 903,312 shares of company stock valued at $122,967,216. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

