19,000 Shares in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AON by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.77. Aon PLC has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra boosted their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.88.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.