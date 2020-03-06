2,095 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.66.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.97.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,647,448 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

