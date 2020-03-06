21,000 Shares in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 9.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

IR opened at $112.43 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 147.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $154.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

