2,559 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.23.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

