335 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $183.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $177.00 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

