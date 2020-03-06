3,371 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $282.96 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

