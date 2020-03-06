35,285 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

WH stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

