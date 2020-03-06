414,753 Shares in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 414,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $537,500.00.

NYSE KMF opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

