43,000 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

