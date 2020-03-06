4,388 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $361.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.82. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $349.71 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

