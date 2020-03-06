460 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $83.23.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.