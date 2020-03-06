4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,439.20 ($45.24).

Shares of FOUR opened at GBX 2,960 ($38.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.80 million and a PE ratio of 21.93. 4imprint Group has a one year low of GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and a one year high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,267.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,104.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 46.16 ($0.61) dividend. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $20.52. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

