6,000 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after purchasing an additional 208,608 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $554.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.72. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $410.35 and a 12-month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.68.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

