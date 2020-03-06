6,772 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 1.4% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $206.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.47 and a 200-day moving average of $200.90. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $159.57 and a 1-year high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

