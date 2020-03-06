800 Shares in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Bought by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 241,914 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,935 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $60.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -141.72%.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.