935 Shares in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 20,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,734,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $236.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.54. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.07 and a fifty-two week high of $269.36.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

