96,490 Shares in New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of New Germany Fund by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GF stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. New Germany Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

New Germany Fund Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

