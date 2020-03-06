Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARL. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.85 ($32.38).

ETR:ARL opened at €24.16 ($28.09) on Friday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of €31.90 ($37.09). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

