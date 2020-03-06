Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAN. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.78.

NYSE:AAN opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 20.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 19.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $3,213,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

