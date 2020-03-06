ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABB from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE:ABB opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ABB has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 174,042 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 272,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ABB by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ABB by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,230,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in ABB by 1,134.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,470 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.