Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 832.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $677,245,000 after acquiring an additional 107,813 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,523,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $479,764,000 after acquiring an additional 51,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $80.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

