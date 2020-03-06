Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of ANF opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $867.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $178,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

