Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Up 9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.83, 4,853,516 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 2,176,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $41,230,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $17,569,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 598.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 982,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 842,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,821,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,637,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

