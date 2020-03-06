ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

ABM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.94.

ABM opened at $35.06 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ABM Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

