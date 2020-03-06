Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acacia Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.79.

Acacia Communications stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. Acacia Communications has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,189,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after buying an additional 134,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,757,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 635.8% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 531,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 459,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

