ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $780.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.72.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 51.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

