ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ACCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $780.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.72. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

