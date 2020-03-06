AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $16.94 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $658.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $2,356,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

