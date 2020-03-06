ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%.

In related news, CAO Scott A. Francis sold 11,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $50,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.76% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

