Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

NYSE AGRO opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $833.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adecoagro by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Adecoagro by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

