Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ ADES opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

In related news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta purchased 126,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,318,216.41. Insiders own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADES. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,966,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 393,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,174.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 188,772 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 660.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 58,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.