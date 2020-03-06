Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $48.11 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 69.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

