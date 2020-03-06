Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

