Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Aegion’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEGN. ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

AEGN opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aegion has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $540.89 million, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.00.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aegion will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aegion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Aegion by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 33.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after buying an additional 471,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

