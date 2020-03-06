Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) COO Mark A. Tucker Sells 12,594 Shares of Stock

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AJRD opened at $49.87 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after purchasing an additional 205,826 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after acquiring an additional 363,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,112,000 after acquiring an additional 270,763 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 294,906 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

