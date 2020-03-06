Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $75.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as low as $68.80 and last traded at $69.58, with a volume of 274310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler purchased 350 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,200 shares of company stock worth $1,601,424 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,732,000 after acquiring an additional 317,089 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,467,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,157,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,234 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.