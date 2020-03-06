Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AIFS stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Agent Information Software has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.