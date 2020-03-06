Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $72.92 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.62 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.46.

AEM opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,677 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,039,000 after buying an additional 2,471,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,843,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

