Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

TSE AEM opened at C$71.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion and a PE ratio of 35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$74.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.66. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$53.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 44,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.97, for a total transaction of C$3,474,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,452,779.30. Also, Senior Officer Alain Blackburn sold 6,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.03, for a total transaction of C$486,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,252.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,532 and have sold 68,300 shares worth $5,433,508.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

