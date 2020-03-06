Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) PT Lowered to at Credit Suisse Group

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from to in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIMT. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,536,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

