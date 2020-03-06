Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACDVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. Air Canada has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

