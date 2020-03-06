Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air China has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AIRYY stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. Air China has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

